KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Increased to $23.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.01.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of -1.98. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KE will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KE by 1,805.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in KE by 53.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

