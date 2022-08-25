Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelt Exploration

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at C$7,241,104.22. In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,112,740 shares in the company, valued at C$119,263,497.60. Also, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$371,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares in the company, valued at C$7,241,104.22. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,167 shares of company stock worth $1,342,863.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.36.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$178.94 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.9951378 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile



Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

