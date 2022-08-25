Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Set at C$1.90 by Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.90 price objective by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kidoz Price Performance
KIDZ stock opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. Kidoz has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.87 million and a P/E ratio of -24.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About Kidoz
