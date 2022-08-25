Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMP.UN. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.22.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.38. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$16.38 and a one year high of C$24.15.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

About Killam Apartment REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

