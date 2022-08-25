Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 710 ($8.58) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 670 ($8.10). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 575 ($6.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 507.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,513.16. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.26).
