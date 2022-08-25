Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 710 ($8.58) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 670 ($8.10). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 575 ($6.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 507.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.84. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,513.16. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.26).

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

