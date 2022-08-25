Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Stock Performance

KSTR stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

