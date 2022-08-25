Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,446 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:EMN opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on EMN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.