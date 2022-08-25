Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,446 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.