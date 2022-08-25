Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $188.70 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

