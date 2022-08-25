Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 737 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NFE stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

