Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $401,821,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 86,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

QCOM opened at $141.31 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.03.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

