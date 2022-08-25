Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,633,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $19,816,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.0 %

RS stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

