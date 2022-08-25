Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in First American Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FAF opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.