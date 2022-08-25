Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 243.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 210,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,144 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

