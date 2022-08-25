Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $385,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 360,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 85,803 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,974,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,581,000 after buying an additional 261,781 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

