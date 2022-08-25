Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

NOC stock opened at $488.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

