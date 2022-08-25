Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $84.58 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

