Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

