Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after buying an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LLY opened at $318.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $302.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

