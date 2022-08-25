Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 75.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $6,141,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

PKG stock opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

