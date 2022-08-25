Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $130.35 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $101.65 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

