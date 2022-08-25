Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of HLI opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.23 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

