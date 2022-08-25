Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Duke Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $61.95 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

