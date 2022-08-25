Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 616 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 34.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Quanta Services by 897.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 761,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $15,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanta Services Stock Performance

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

