Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 3.1 %

AES opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.