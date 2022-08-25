L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $233.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

