L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

