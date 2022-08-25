Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $83.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after buying an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $38,616,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 290.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 527,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

