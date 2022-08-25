Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.24

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $922,849.94 and $108,815.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00261337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001020 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

