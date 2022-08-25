Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

