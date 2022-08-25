Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LULU stock opened at $317.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

