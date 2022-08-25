Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 241,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,563,433 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $18.61.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.