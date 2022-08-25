Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 241,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,563,433 shares.The stock last traded at $19.30 and had previously closed at $18.61.
The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
Insider Transactions at Macy’s
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macy’s (M)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.