Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Magna International were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,380,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,995,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.55.

Magna International Stock Up 0.9 %

Magna International Announces Dividend

MGA stock opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.65%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

