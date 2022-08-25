MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.0493

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

