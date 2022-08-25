Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $13.85. 362,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,736,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

MARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,413,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 5.35.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

