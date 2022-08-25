Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Marshalls to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 334.60 ($4.04) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.39. The company has a market capitalization of £846.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,690.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 334.20 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 857 ($10.36).

In related news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). In related news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). Also, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). Insiders purchased 14,503 shares of company stock worth $6,476,201 in the last three months.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

