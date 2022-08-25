Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,999,000 after buying an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

