Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 18,333 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,287,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $112,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in State Street by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,386,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,341,000 after purchasing an additional 137,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,976,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,339,000 after acquiring an additional 492,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

