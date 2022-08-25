Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,923 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IAC were worth $98,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 314,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,540,000 after purchasing an additional 378,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $66.93 on Thursday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

