Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $123,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

