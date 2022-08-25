Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $111,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.63.

NYSE:HUM opened at $495.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $504.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

