Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $100.25 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,242 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $100,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

