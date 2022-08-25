Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $106.05 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,680,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,682 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $106,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

DAL stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

