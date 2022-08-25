Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $100,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 151.79%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

