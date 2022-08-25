Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 380,582 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $97,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,710,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $62.72 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.