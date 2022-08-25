Medifast (NYSE:MED) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Down 1.6 %

MED stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Medifast by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Medifast by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.