Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Medtronic updated its FY23 guidance to $5.53-5.65 EPS.
Medtronic stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
