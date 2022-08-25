Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $101.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as low as $89.56 and last traded at $89.69. Approximately 222,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,506,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.