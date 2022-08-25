Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 761.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

