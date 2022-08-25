Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $29,000 Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

