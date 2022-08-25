Mercedes Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
